Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,289 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $558.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

