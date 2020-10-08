Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $592.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $609.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

