Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock opened at $194.61 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.61.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.