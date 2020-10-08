Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

