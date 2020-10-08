Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

