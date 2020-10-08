Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.15 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

