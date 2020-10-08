Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,363 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $272,631.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

