Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $131.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

