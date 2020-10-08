Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $282.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.