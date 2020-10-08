Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $28,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,495,000 after acquiring an additional 714,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

NYSE HON opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.