Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 418 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 281,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.