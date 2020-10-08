Cottage Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,460.29 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,536.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,417.44. The company has a market capitalization of $993.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

