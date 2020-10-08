Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $162.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.