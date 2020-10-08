Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.79. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.56.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

