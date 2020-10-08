Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 310,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 108,755 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE:OSK opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

