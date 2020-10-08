Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

