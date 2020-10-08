Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

