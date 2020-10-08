Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $196.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $174.33.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

