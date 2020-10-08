Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,459.14 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,413.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

