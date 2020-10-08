Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

