Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 7,503 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

