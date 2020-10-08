Courtney Blosser Sells 1,500 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

