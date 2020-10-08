Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.53 ($52.39).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €44.94 ($52.87) on Wednesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

