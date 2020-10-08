Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.53 ($52.39).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €44.94 ($52.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

