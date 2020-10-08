Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.53 ($52.39).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.94 ($52.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 52.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.57 and its 200-day moving average is €34.70. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.