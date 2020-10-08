Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

