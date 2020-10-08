Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

