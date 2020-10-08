CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

CRHM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

