Critical Survey: Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mackinac Financial pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 1.50 $13.85 million $1.30 7.69 Hancock Whitney $1.44 billion 1.32 $327.38 million $4.01 5.49

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mackinac Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 18.80% 8.46% 0.98% Hancock Whitney -4.74% -1.24% -0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mackinac Financial and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage services, and annuity and life insurance products; trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and treasury management services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 217 full service banking and financial services offices and 288 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

