Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin Sells 2,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $291,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roxanne S. Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $2,819,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -267.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 338.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crowdstrike by 456.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.