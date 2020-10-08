CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

