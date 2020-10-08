CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 2.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.