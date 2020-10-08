CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.09. 7,911,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 1,388,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,810 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.