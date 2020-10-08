CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE CTS opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $789.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CTS by 816.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CTS by 212.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTS by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.