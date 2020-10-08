Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cubic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.