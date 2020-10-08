Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 740.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NYSE:CFR opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

