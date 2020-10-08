Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Up 6.6%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.05. 1,001,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 380,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.