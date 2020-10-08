CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.69

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1362162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

The stock has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

