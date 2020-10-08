Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 47000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $10.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company offers 3-D and low pressure casting products for use in defense and military, automotive, and other applications. It also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name.

