CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $88,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 39.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $101,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.