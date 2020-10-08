Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.39 ($54.58).

DAI stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion and a PE ratio of -175.95.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

