Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.94 ($54.05).

Shares of DAI opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.24. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion and a PE ratio of -172.51.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

