DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

