Dell (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.88

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 1882615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,676 shares of company stock valued at $41,641,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dell by 41.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Dell by 122.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dell by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dell by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

