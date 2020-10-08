DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 125,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.74.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

