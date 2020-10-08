Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DWVYF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

DWVYF opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $40.27.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

