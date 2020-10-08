Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

