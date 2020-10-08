Deutsche Bank Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

ETR:AIXA opened at €10.79 ($12.69) on Thursday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.76.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

