DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

