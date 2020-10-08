Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DPW. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.97 ($49.37).

DPW opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of €38.60 and a 200-day moving average of €31.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

